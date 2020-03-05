LSR Innovations 2020

March 04 - March 05, 2020

Rheinallee 1, 41460 Neuss, Germany

The two-day programme covers established LSR application areas such as medical, healthcare, electrical & electronic and sealing technology, as well as emerging applications such as polymer-based optics for high performance LED lighting systems. Key areas of focus will include material development and process automation. Expert speakers will also address the specific part and mould design considerations to be taken into account with these novel materials.

Visit event's website