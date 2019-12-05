Long-Fibre Thermoplastics

December 04 - December 05, 2019

Immermannstraße 41, 40210 Düsseldorf, Germany

With pressure mounting on the automotive industry, in particular, to find lightweight, functional and cost-effective metal replacements, LFT plays a vital role. Advancements in new applications and technologies across the automotive, appliance and other industries mean that it is paramount for those working with LFT stay ahead of the latest developments in order to capitalise on the full potential of the material.

We bring together experts from across the supply chain to discuss trends, advancements and the future of LFT alongside the scope for increasing non-automotive applications.

In addition to our highly-rated informative conference sessions, we provide unrivalled networking opportunities and an interactive exhibition.

Visit event's website