March 12 - March 16, 2019

408, Hallyu World-ro, Ilsan-seogu, Goyang-si,Gyeonggi-do, Korea

KOPLAS, Korea’s representative Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition welcoming the 25th anniversary in 2019 offers a wide variety of attractions from raw material of plastics up to molding, machinery, related ancillary equipment, automation solution, printing, packing, semi-finished goods, finished goods and “a marketplace for plastic and rubber industry” to presenting the present and future of its industry.

