January 29 - February 01, 2019

Краснопресненская наб., 14, Москва, г. Москва, Russia, 123100

The next staging of Interplastica, 22ndt International Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber, will take place at the Expocentr Krasnaya Presnya in Moscow from January 29 – February 1, 2019. The organizers Messe Düsseldorf and its subsidiary OOO Messe Düsseldorf Moscow expect around 600 companies from Russia and other countries to take part.

The upswing in major market segments in Russia is leading to strong demand for plastic and rubber products. Manufacturers are heavily investing in modern production technologies and materials in order to meet the increasing requirements. As the leading trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry in Russia, Interplastica 2019 will provide exhibitors with a platform to enter this lucrative market. Exhibit categories will include a wide range of machinery and equipment for this sector, raw and auxiliary materials as well as plastic and rubber products and services.

The visitors will be mainly raw material producers, manufacturers and users of rubber and plastics products from Russia and neighboring countries.

