January 28 - January 31, 2020

Krasnopresnenskaya Naberezhnaya, 14, Moskva, Russia, 123100

Interplastica is the foremost business platform for the Russian plastics and rubber industry. The economic recovery in Russia – particularly in the plastics sector – has resulted in interplastica being very popular. Russia’s economy started to grow again in 2017 and the gross domestic product is expected to increase by between 0.5 and 2%. Investments will probably increase by 1.5%. A huge potential for the future and thus outstanding business prospects long-term. New plants, machines and product processes are indispensable on this dynamic market.

Visit event's website