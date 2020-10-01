Event
Interplas
September 29 - October 01, 2020
North Ave, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1NT, United Kingdom
For over 60 years Interplas has been the UK’s No.1 Plastics show, bringing together over 500 exhibiting companies to present solutions, products, machines and ideas to the UK manufacturing industry
In 2017 over 12,000 prospective buyers from 72 countries attended Interplas to explore the current state of plastics technology and get an insight into the innovations of the future.
