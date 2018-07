February 24 - February 27, 2019

12400 Greenspoint Drive Houston, TX 77060

The International Polyolefins Conference will feature areas like Current Trends in Markets, Technology, and Investments, Recent Advances in Catalysis, Advances in Compounding and Extrusion, Polymer Testing and Characterization, Foams and Post-Reactor Technologies, Sustainability in Packaging, etc.

Visit event's website