International Forum on Design for Manufacture and Assembly

September 11 - September 12, 2018

1 W Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903, USA

This year’s Forum on “Global Competitive Advantage” showcases the DFMA successes and overall strategy of manufacturers that make and market products internationally—increasingly under monetary and trade uncertainties. Examples and metrics will be shared illustrating tested approaches to improving design and production economies that are foundational to weathering changing sales and trade environments. The engineering and manufacturing-based outcomes from DFMA help manufacturers excel in domestic markets and improve cost structures for Build-Where-You-Sell.

