October 09 - October 11, 2018

221 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA

Our International Elastomer Conference is the premier place where educators, customers, manufacturers and suppliers of materials, equipment, tools and services come together. This event is the one place, one time of year, where you find the best of the best of our industry all under one roof. It provides a forum for the exchange of ideas, observations, regulatory reforms and emerging scientific technologies, as well as learning, networking, seeing current customers and making new ones. This conference takes place every October. It is held in Cleveland, OH on the odd numbered years and travels to different locations on the even numbered years.

