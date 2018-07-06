International Conference on Materials and Polymer Chemistry

July 05 - July 06, 2018

Phetchaburi Rd -Soi Petchaburi 38 Bangkapi Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10310, Thailand

The Conference CHEMISTRY 2018 revolves around the theme “Role of Polymers in creating an Eco-Friendly Environment”.

Chemistry 2018 paves a very good platform for the Scientists, Chemical Engineers, Deans, Professors, Chemical Manufacturers, Students and Academicians to exchange their ideas, updates on Polymer science, recent innovations associated with it.

The recent advances in Polymer Chemistry such as the innovative Polymeric Smart materials, Application of Polymers in Medicinal field, their application in different domains of Science and Technology are to be discussed in this Conference Chemistry 2018.

The different phases of polymers from domestic applications to biopolymers and to therapeutic polymers will be elaborated with relevance to the practical approach through some workshops, forums in the Conference Chemistry 2018.

The significant role of polymers in human life will be highlighted in the Conference and this will be a milestone in the revolution of Materials and Polymer Chemistry.

