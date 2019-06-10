Indian Delegation OEM Roundtable and Dinner Event

June 10, 2019

201 Riverside Drive West, Windsor, ON N9A 5K4

Event schedule will be as follows:

4:30 pm – 6:00 pm – Roundtable Discussion With OEM, Indian & Canadian Companies for Collaboaration



Mr. Ashustosh Thapliyal will moderate a discussion between Toyota, Mahindra, Tata, TAGMA, CAMM, St Clair College, WE EDC, and Automate Canada. Discussion will be around the challenges of being in compliance with the Bharat 6 norms modifications. Discussion on collaboration between CAMM and TAGMA members to provide a solution to the OEMs.

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Dinner (Cash Bar)



7:30 pm – 8:15 pm – Officail signing of MoU with the State Chhattisgarh and the City of Windsor

