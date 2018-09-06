In-Mold Labelling and Decorating Seminar

September 06, 2018

9599 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077, USA

The “ABC’s of IML®: A Basic Course”, now in its 29th year, will be presented Thursday, September 6, 2018, at the DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center Chicago North Shore, Skokie, IL.

Offered annually since 1989, this seminar is an introductory in-mold labeling (IML) and in-mold decorating (IMD) course designed for those considering entry into the IML and IMD markets as well as a refresher course for more experienced current participants in the field. The seminar, updated yearly, provides a basic grounding in in-mold labeling and in-mold decorating as well as the fundamentals of extrusion blow molding (IML-B), injection IML (IML-I) thermoform IML (IML-T), the in-mold process, production of in-mold labels, current markets, functions across the IML value chain and future growth opportunities. The seminar covers all aspects of in-mold labeling of packaging as well as in-mold decoration of durable products.

