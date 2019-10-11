iD Additives Inc. Open House

October 11, 2019

1500 Dearborn Road, Building #14, Aurora, IL 60505

iD Additives, Inc., a leading North American supplier of additives including foaming agents, purging compounds and rust remover and preventatives, has announced it will hold an Open House on Friday, October 11 at its warehouse in Aurora, IL.

-Open House featuring live demonstrations of iD Eco-Pro 360, the company’s Eco-friendly rust remover and preventative, with the Eco-Pro pump/filter system for flushing out internal cooling passages in tools, heat exchangers, and more

-iD Additives Technical Manager Bryan Whitaker will lead the demonstrations and answer any and all questions from attendees

-The Open House is FREE to attend, and lunch and beverages will be served

-A Yeti cooler will be raffled off to attendees.

Visit event's website