January 10 - January 12, 2019

NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India

ICERP event is an important event of the Indian composites industry organized by FRP Institute once in two years and ICERP event is the biggest event on Composites in India and second largest event in Asia. ICERP 2019 is the 9th in the series being organized by FRP Institute since 2002.The focus of the ICERP 2019 will be up-gradation of composites technology in India to reach global level in terms of product quality, finishing and also to address the challenges that have to be met to achieve global standards.

