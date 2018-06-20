Heavy Duty Sack 2019

June 19 - June 20, 2018

Heumarkt 20, 50667 Köln, Germany

Featuring 5 major sack and film producers, the 2nd edition of AMI’s international Heavy Duty Sacks conference will take place on 19-20 June 2018 at the Maritim Hotel, Cologne, Germany.

Sacks are a significant segment of polyethylene packaging in Europe, accounting for a little over 7% of total polyethylene film production. Why has there been such dramatic penetration of the total sack market at the expense of paper sacks in most of the end use sectors? The main reasons include the following: plastic sacks show improved ‘stackability’ which reduces storage space and transport cost (as opposed to stand-up paper or woven sacks); they are lighter than their paper alternative and so can dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of the packaging; plastic sacks are 100% recyclable as opposed to paper sacks laminated with a plastic liner and they demonstrate 100% sealability giving rise to dust-free handling with no spillage or waste; additionally plastic sacks have improved barrier properties stopping moisture and odours coming in and out.

