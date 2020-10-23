Global Plastics Summit 2020

October 21 - October 23, 2020

13340 Dallas Pkwy Dallas, TX 75420

The Global Plastics Summit, hosted by IHS Markit and the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), brings together more than 300 industry decision makers to network, inspire one another, and gain a comprehensive view with which to navigate the complex, ever-changing global plastics industry.

This conference features dozens of speakers from across the industry – producers, converters, end-users and brand owners – who will offer unique and innovative perspectives on the plastics industry across the entire supply chain.

Visit event's website