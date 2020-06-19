Event
France Innovation Plasturgie
June 16 - June 19, 2020
Boulevard de l'Europe, 69680 Chassieu, France
A flagship and referring event for the Plastics Industry: France Innovation Plasturgie, FIP’Transform and FIP’Valorize gather all the players to boost the performance of this high-tech, competitive and responsible sector.
A complete offer in Plastic-Composite and Rubber Industry which gathers together more than 800 exhibitors to highlight the different technologies.
