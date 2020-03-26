Event
Foam Expo North America 2020
March 24 - March 26, 2020
46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374, USA
Foam Expo North America has firmly established its reputation as the world’s largest technical foam exhibition and conference. Now moving into its fourth year, the exhibition and conference will unite manufacturers and buyers of technical foam materials, products and services and will serve the entire foam manufacturing supply chain, including raw materials, chemicals, manufacture and process equipment and all associated services over three unmissable days.
