Flexible Packaging Association 2019 Fall Executive Conference

October 10, 2019

505 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA

This one-day conference will focus on industry-specific topics including an update on state government affairs; an update on the polypropylene market; global trends in flexible packaging; managing incentives; and an overview of the University of Florida research on the feasibility of high temperature steam gasification of municipal solid waste.

The conference agenda also features Ben Nemtin, a member of MTV’s Hit Show, The Buried Life, a New York Times bestselling author, and recently named one of the 2019 World’s Top 30 Organizational Culture Professionals by Global Gurus; and Josh Linkner, a world-renowned innovation expert, 5-time tech entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author.

Visit event's website