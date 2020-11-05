Expoplast 2020

November 04 - November 05, 2020

1001 Jean Paul Riopelle Pl, Montreal, QC H2Z 1H5 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC H2Z 1H5

Expoplast– part of the Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Expo– is the only show in Montréal devoted entirely to plastics. This biennial must-attend event showcases the latest plastics innovations developed by the region’s most cutting-edge producers and suppliers. Connect with exhibitors and discover new solutions and techniques in such fields as:

3D Printing

Injection Molding

Rapid Prototyping

Molds and Dies

Materials and Additives

Biocompatibility and Thermoforming

Achieve an added edge in improving your products while reducing costs.

The ADM Expo brings the region’s leading advanced manufacturing brands–PACKEX, Expoplast, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing, and Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS)–together for one ground-breaking event, offering you more exposure and lead opportunities to expand your business.

