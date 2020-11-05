Canadian Plastics

Event

Expoplast 2020


November 04 - November 05, 2020
1001 Jean Paul Riopelle Pl, Montreal, QC H2Z 1H5 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC H2Z 1H5



Expoplast– part of the Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Expo– is the only show in Montréal devoted entirely to plastics. This biennial must-attend event showcases the latest plastics innovations developed by the region’s most cutting-edge producers and suppliers. Connect with exhibitors and discover new solutions and techniques in such fields as:

  • 3D Printing
  • Injection Molding
  • Rapid Prototyping
  • Molds and Dies
  • Materials and Additives
  • Biocompatibility and Thermoforming

Achieve an added edge in improving your products while reducing costs.

The ADM Expo brings the region’s leading advanced manufacturing brands–PACKEX, Expoplast, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing, and Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS)–together for one ground-breaking event, offering you more exposure and lead opportunities to expand your business.

Visit event's website
https://admmontreal.com/en/expoplast


Print this page


Related