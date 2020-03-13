Expo Plasticos 2020

March 11 - March 13, 2020

Av. Mariano Otero #1499 CP.44550, Verde Valle, 44550 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

Expo Plasticos continues positioning itself as the international exhibition and business forum for machinery, technology, raw materials and plastic solutions for all types of industry.

For the last 5 years, Expo Plasticos has had a 30% growth edition after edition, consolidating itself as the business and exhibition forum with the highest sustained growth that brings it closer to new markets and providing real business opportunities.

