July 04 - July 06, 2018

Via Aurelia km 8,400, 00165 ROMA, Italia

European Chemistry Conference 2018 will be held during July 4-6, 2018 at Rome, Italy. ECC-2018 brings upon a new platform to share and discuss all the innovations in the Chemistry. ECC-2018 conference includes Plenary lectures and Keynote lectures by eminent personalities from around the world in addition to contributed papers both oral and poster presentations. The conference aims to foster and conduct collaborative interdisciplinary research in state-of-the-art methodologies and technologies within Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and Chemical Process. The meeting aims to attract participants with different backgrounds, to foster cross-pollination between different research fields, and to expose and discuss innovative theories, frameworks, methodologies, tools, and applications.

Visit event's website