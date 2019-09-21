September 16 - September 21, 2019

Messegelände 30521 Hannover, Germany

The world’s premier trade fair for the metalworking sector will take place in Hannover, Germany from Sept. 16-21, under the motto of “Smart technologies driving tomorrow’s production!” EMO Hannover is organized by the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association located in Frankfurt/Main, on behalf of the European Association of the Machine Tool Industries.

