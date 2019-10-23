EDC Breakfast Seminar – Doing business in an Uncertain, Threatening, Tariffied World! (Kitchener)

October 23, 2019

137 Glasgow St Suite #460, Kitchener, ON N2G 4X8

Canadian companies face a slowing global economy and uncertain global trade environment. Rising global protectionism, escalating tariffs between the US and China, and the possibility of a no-deal Brexit pose serious challenges for Canadian companies operating in global markets. Join Export Development Canada’s Deputy Chief Economist, Stephen Tapp, to discuss recent global developments, the outlooks for the North American economies, ramifications for Canadian trade and manufacturing, and what it means for your business.

