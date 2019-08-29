August 27 - August 29, 2019

5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA

Cars are getting smarter. But the shift to Level 5 autonomy will take time, testing, and, most of all, the technical chops to perfect the connected car at the component level. That means sensors, 5G, systems on chip, and other foundational elements that are the heart of the autonomous vehicle.

This summer, Drive World Conference & Expo launches in Silicon Valley with North America’s largest embedded systems event, Embedded Systems Conference (ESC). The inaugural three-day showcase brings together the brightest minds across the automotive electronics and embedded systems industries who are looking to shape the technology of tomorrow.