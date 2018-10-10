Davis-Standard Basics of Plastics Extrusion Seminar

October 09 - October 10, 2018

1 Extrusion Dr, Pawcatuck, CT 06379, USA

Davis-Standard will be offering its popular extrusion seminar, “The Basics of Plastics Extrusion,” on October 9 – 10, 2018 at its headquarters in Pawcatuck, Conn. The two-day class covers the fundamentals of plastics extrusion, as well as the composition and properties of various polymers and the mechanics of essential downstream processes. Seminar topics include extruder components, temperature control, maintenance and screw design.

In addition to instruction, course participants will tour Davis-Standard’s Technology Center and manufacturing facility, and will have access to polymer process engineers and technical specialists. The fee is $750 per person with a 10 percent discount given for groups of three or more. Course books and materials are included, and class size is limited to promote student and teacher interaction.

