April 09 - April 10, 2019

1 Extrusion Dr, Pawcatuck, CT 06379, USA

The two-day class covers the fundamentals of plastics extrusion, and explores the composition and properties of various polymers and the mechanics of essential downstream processes. Seminar topics include extruder components, temperature control, maintenance and screw design.

Course participants also will have an opportunity to tour Davis-Standard’s technology center and manufacturing facility, and will have access to polymer process engineers and technical specialists.

