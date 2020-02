Join us for a tour of Dajcor Aluminum Ltd. located in Chatham-Kent, 80 kilometres east of the largest border crossing in North America. Situated centrally in the industrial heartland, Dajcor is positioned to supply extruded, fabricated and anodized aluminum components to the US and Canadian marketplaces. As an extruder, Dajcor heats aluminum logs and presses them through custom dies to create long shapes which are further cut to length, fabricated and anodized all under one roof at their 190,000 sq ft facility. Dajcor is committed to delivering quality extruded components, on time, at a competitive price – your “One Stop” extrusion supplier!