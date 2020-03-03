CTMA Plant Tour – Bowman Precision Tooling

March 03, 2020

55 Sinclair BlvdBrantford, ON N3S 7X6

Join us for a tour of Bowman Precision Tooling, a global supplier of large automotive metal stamping dies that run in presses up to 4000 Tonnes. With a focus on Gen3, Dual Phase, Multi-Phase, Complex Phase, TRIP steels as well as Aluminum materials, Bowman Precision Tooling serves as a Tooling Tech Centre for Tier 1 & Tier 2 stampers throughout Europe & North America for more than 70 years.

On this tour participants will see Bowman’s 5,300 sq. meter facility highlighting recent investments such as their new DMG Mori, DMU-340 Gantry 5 Axis machining centre with 6m travels, a first of this make and model in North America. You will also see their new Simpac 1500 Metric Tonne Tryout Press with a bed size of 2.5m x 6m and several other recent initiatives such as their successful internal training program.

