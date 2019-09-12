CTMA Annual General Meeting & Dinner

September 12, 2019

591 Wellington Rd, London, ON N6C 4R3

Due to the overwhelming positive reviews received on the 2018 AGM new venue, we are pleased to announce that the 2019 AGM & Dinner will once again be held at the Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre in London on Thursday, September the 12th. This is your chance to hear what the association has accomplished in the past year and help set the direction in the years moving forward by electing your 2019-2020 Board of Directors. It’s also a great opportunity to connect with members and catch up on everything that is happening in the world of tooling and machining.

