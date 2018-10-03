CPIA Plastics Industry Leadership Awards Dinner Celebration

Join your industry colleagues and CPIA to recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals and companies for their commitment and dedication to Canada’s plastics industry as well as CPIA’s 75th Anniversary!

Our celebration will feature:

Cocktail reception

Special keynote speaker

Delicious three-course dinner, served with wine

Awards presentation to industry leaders

Networking with industry colleagues

Agenda:

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Registration and Cocktail Reception including appetizers

6:15 pm – 9:30 pm Guest Speaker, Dinner, Awards

Price:

$175/PP +HST CPIA members | $250/PP +HST non-members