CPIA Plastics Industry Leadership Awards Dinner Celebration


October 03, 2018
222 Rowntree Dairy Rd. Woodbridge, ON L4L 9T2



Join your industry colleagues and CPIA to recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals and companies for their commitment and dedication to Canada’s plastics industry as well as CPIA’s 75th Anniversary!

Our celebration will feature:

  • Cocktail reception
  • Special keynote speaker
  • Delicious three-course dinner, served with wine
  • Awards presentation to industry leaders
  • Networking with industry colleagues

Agenda:

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Registration and Cocktail Reception including appetizers
6:15 pm – 9:30 pm Guest Speaker, Dinner, Awards

Price:
$175/PP +HST CPIA members | $250/PP +HST non-members

