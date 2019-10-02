CPIA Plastics Industry Leadership Awards Dinner Celebration

October 02, 2019

222 Rowntree Dairy Rd. Woodbridge, ON L4L 9T2

Join CPIA and your industry colleagues for networking and to celebrate outstanding individuals and companies for their commitment and dedication to Canada’s plastics industry.

Our celebration will feature:

Cocktail networking reception including appetizers

Special keynote speaker

Delicious three-course dinner, including wine

Awards presentations to industry leaders including: 1 Leader of the Year 6 Lifetime Achievement Awards 3 Sustainability Awards 2 Innovator Awards 5 Young Leader Awards 3 Canplast Awards



Visit event's website