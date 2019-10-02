Event
CPIA Plastics Industry Leadership Awards Dinner Celebration
October 02, 2019
222 Rowntree Dairy Rd. Woodbridge, ON L4L 9T2
Join CPIA and your industry colleagues for networking and to celebrate outstanding individuals and companies for their commitment and dedication to Canada’s plastics industry.
Our celebration will feature:
- Cocktail networking reception including appetizers
- Special keynote speaker
- Delicious three-course dinner, including wine
- Awards presentations to industry leaders including:
- 1 Leader of the Year
- 6 Lifetime Achievement Awards
- 3 Sustainability Awards
- 2 Innovator Awards
- 5 Young Leader Awards
- 3 Canplast Awards
