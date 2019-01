November 05 - November 07, 2019

88 Bang Na-Trat Rd, Khwaeng Bang Na, Khet Bang Na, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10260, Thailand

COSMEX 2019 is your gateway to ASEAN’s growing beauty industry which brings all players in the industry to discover cosmetics and supplementary manufacturing innovations, packaging solutions, as well as a complete access to quality OEM/ODM services with global standards. With content-rich activities and seminars to add up excitement to the show, It’s a unique opportunity for you to build contacts and catch up with major trends that might inspire your new business looks.

Visit event's website