Conductive Plastics 2019

November 05 - November 06, 2019

Rennweg 16, 1030 Wien, Austria

Now in its fourth ​year, AMI’s Conductive Plastics conference is established as the place to learn about the latest developments in the formulation, processing and application of electrically and thermally conductive thermoplastics. Taking place ​at the ​Austria Trend Savoyen Hotel on 5-6 November 2019, this high level international event draws an audience that includes OEM engineers, product designers, processors, compounders and additive producers.

The need for electrically and thermally conductive plastics has never been greater. New electrical and electronic applications in fast growing sectors such as lighting, electric vehicles and wireless communication — together with increasingly stringent ATEX regulation of products intended for use in explosion-risk environments — are placing additional demands on polymeric materials. EMI shielding, ESD protection and thermal management are rising up the agenda as manufacturers look for lighter and more cost-effective polymer-based alternatives to metals.

