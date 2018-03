June 27 - June 28, 2018

Norbertstraße 2, 45131 Essen, Germany

This free-to-attend exhibition will bring together international suppliers of polymer additives and compounding machinery and equipment, as well as providers of related services.

Visitors can access two free conferences across both days. The conferences will include cutting-edge business debates, technical presentations, and keynote presentations. The two-day conference programmes will be held in theatre 1 and theatre 2 on the exhibition floor.

