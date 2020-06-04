Event
Composites in Rail
June 03 - June 04, 2020
Stephanstraße 41, 10559 Berlin, Germany
Exploring the challenges and opportunities for composites in rolling stock and rail infrastructure.
The Composites in Rail conference returns to Berlin from 3-4 June, 2020. This technical conference will bring together expert speakers from across the supply chain to evaluate and discuss the challenges and opportunities for composite materials in the rail sector.
