June 03 - June 04, 2020

Stephanstraße 41, 10559 Berlin, Germany

Exploring the challenges and opportunities for composites in rolling stock and rail infrastructure.

The ​Composites in Rail conference returns to Berlin from 3-4 June, 2020. This technical conference will bring together expert speakers from across the supply chain to evaluate and discuss the challenges and opportunities for composite materials in the rail sector.

Visit event's website