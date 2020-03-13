March 11 - March 13, 2020

Jalan Jend. Gatot Subroto Senayan, RT.1/RW.3, Gelora, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10270, Indonesia

CMEF Indonesia, a medical equipment exhibition, brings together international medical equipment brands to connect with locally licensed medical equipment distributors, resellers, manufacturers, regulators and government agencies.

Showcase new-to-Indonesia innovative products and solutions, establish partnership with local distributors, collaborate on local manufacturing, learn how to navigate the complexity of the regulated market as well as build your network via our face-to-face meeting concierge service at CMEF Indonesia.

Visit event's website