Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show

September 30 - October 03, 2019

6900 Airport Road Toronto, Ontario

CMTS is Canada’s national stage for manufacturing technologies, best practices and industry connections.

For more than 40 years, the CMTS audience from within Canada’s leading industries including automotive and aerospace have come together to source solutions and knowledge from the global leaders in machine tools and tooling, metalworking, and advanced manufacturing.

Our national event offers a diverse mix of live technology on display, with unrivaled keynotes, panel discussions and technical sessions. CMTS includes several signature networking events where the industry comes together to connect, share and celebrate manufacturing.

Visit event's website