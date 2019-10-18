Canada Night at K Show

October 18, 2019

Am Staad, 40474 Düsseldorf, Germany

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association and the Consulate of Canada in Düsseldorf are pleased to invite you to an industry gathering at the K Show 2019 of Canadians and companies doing business in Canada.

Date: Fri. Oct. 18, 2019

Time: 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm CEST

Where: GN Thermoforming Equipment,

Messe Düsseldorf, Hall 3, Stand A36,

K Show, Düsseldorf, Germany

Guest speaker: Pierre Chalifour,

Vice-Consul and Trade Commissioner / Vizekonsul und Handelsbeauftragter