Canada Night at K Show


October 18, 2019
Am Staad, 40474 Düsseldorf, Germany



The Canadian Plastics Industry Association and the Consulate of Canada in Düsseldorf are pleased to invite you to an industry gathering at the K Show 2019 of Canadians and companies doing business in Canada.

Date: Fri. Oct. 18, 2019

Time: 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm CEST

Where: GN Thermoforming Equipment,

Messe Düsseldorf, Hall 3, Stand A36,

K Show, Düsseldorf, Germany
Guest speaker: Pierre Chalifour,

Vice-Consul and Trade Commissioner / Vizekonsul und Handelsbeauftragter



