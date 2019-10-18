Event
Canada Night at K Show
October 18, 2019
Am Staad, 40474 Düsseldorf, Germany
The Canadian Plastics Industry Association and the Consulate of Canada in Düsseldorf are pleased to invite you to an industry gathering at the K Show 2019 of Canadians and companies doing business in Canada.
Date: Fri. Oct. 18, 2019
Time: 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm CEST
Where: GN Thermoforming Equipment,
Messe Düsseldorf, Hall 3, Stand A36,
K Show, Düsseldorf, Germany
Guest speaker: Pierre Chalifour,
Vice-Consul and Trade Commissioner / Vizekonsul und Handelsbeauftragter
