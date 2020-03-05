Cables 2020

March 03 - March 05, 2020

Rheinallee 1, 41460 Neuss, Germany

Rely on our nearly two decades of bringing the leaders in the wire and cable industry​ together so you can network with your industry peers and update your expertise from the world-class conference programme.

The programme covers the latest technical developments and market trends in this dynamic sector. The conference includes plenty of networking opportunities, with an exhibition area and evening drinks reception and conference dinner.

Visit event's website