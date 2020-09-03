September 02 - September 03, 2020

Ungargasse 60, 1030 Wien, Austria

Blow Moulding Technologies 2020 is a brand new conference providing a comprehensive analysis of the blow moulding market by focusing on end use applications, latest trends in materials and technologies.

This two day event will provide you with the essential information on the key issues surrounding this area and opportunity to evaluate advancements in barrier technology , and better-performance materials and technology for a sustainable future.

This offers a fantastic platform to exchange ideas, learn about latest developments and to grow your network. It ​is of particular relevance to packaging and R&D engineers, production technologists, blow moulding specialists and bottle packaging experts at retailers, brand owners, blow moulders, preform moulders, and manufacturers of raw materials and additives.

