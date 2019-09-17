Autonomous Mobile Robot Conference

September 17, 2019

140 N Fourth St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA

Key players in the burgeoning autonomous mobile robots (AMR) market will gather in Louisville, Kentucky in September for the inaugural AMR Conference. Sponsored by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the AMR Conference features a full day of sessions highlighting everything companies need to know about using these innovative tools to increase productivity and create lean operations in logistics, manufacturing, retail and other industries. Registration is open now at https://www.robotics.org/amr

AMRs automate monotonous, repetitive and potentially injury-prone manual material transportation, freeing staff for higher-value activities. Unlike traditional, inflexible and expensive means of transporting materials, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), conveyor belts or forklifts, AMRs can be implemented without disrupting a building’s permanent infrastructure with wires or magnets added to the floor. Easy programming, flexible deployment and built-in safety features add to the robots’ appeal.

Visit event's website