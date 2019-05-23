May 23, 2019

Drottningtorget 10, 411 03 Göteborg, Sweden

Announcing the first Automotive Materials Summit to be held at the Clarion Hotel Post in Gothenburg, Sweden. This new conference for car makers and automotive supplier executives will run alongside the leading Automotive News Europe Congress on Thursday 23 May 2019.

The one-day Automotive Materials Summit will provide a platform where experts and decision-makers from the global polymer industry will come together to gather information and exchange ideas about material trends, auto sales forecasting, geographic growth areas and new technologies in plastics, polyurethanes and rubber – key components used in the automotive industry.

Visit event's website