November 06, 2019

4331 Dominion St, Burnaby, BC V5G 1C7

The Electromate Automation Fair is a great opportunity to explore new technologies and see what’s changing in the world of automation and motion control. Manufacturers in attendance include: Advanced Motion Controls, Applied Motion Products, Exor Electronic, Galil Motion Control, Gam Gear, Harmonic Drive, Kollmorgen, Macron Dynamics, Maxon Motor, Posital Fraba and Tolomatic. The fair is designed for OEMs, custom machine builders and end users across industries. Lunch will be served as well as snacks/drinks throughout the day. A host bar (beer and wine only) will be open from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Free to attend, however pre-registration is required.

