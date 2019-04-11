April 08 - April 11, 2019

2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616, USA

North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business innovation, returns to Chicago’s McCormick Place April 8–11. Produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), Automate hosts many of the industry’s leading manufacturers and system integrators of robotics, machine vision, metrology, software, safety, motion control and motors.

Automate 2019 includes:

Examples of how the latest innovative automation solutions, including robots, machine vision and motion control, can solve real-world challenges.

The $10,000 Launch Pad Startup Competition, which seeks out automation-focused companies that have launched in the last five years; generated less than $2 million in revenue and are not affiliated with a larger group. Call for participants will be announced soon.

Small group discussions in the theater covering a wide variety of topics important to the automation industry.

Visit event's website