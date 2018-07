October 21 - October 24, 2018

900 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H5A 1E4

The Association of Rotational Molders brings together hundreds of rotomolders and their suppliers to learn from one another, troubleshoot, and network.

Molders call our Annual Meetings “the most informative conference” they have ever been to and they report that solving one problem can pay for the meeting registration many times over. First time attendees report they were “made to feel very welcome” and the meeting is “exceptional for me in meeting key players in the industry.”

