February 26 - February 28, 2020

China, Guangdong, Guangzhou, Haizhu, Zhanchang W Rd, 新窖镇

Asiamold 2020 will take place from 26 – 28 February 2020 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou. The show is once again highly anticipated by the leading brands in the moulding industry, with many key names having already confirmed their participation. Covering the latest mould making, 3D printing, die casting and metalworking technologies, the fair is dedicated to creating favourable business conditions for Chinese and international manufacturers, distributors and exporters.

