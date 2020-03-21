March 19 - March 21, 2020

Fuhua 3rd Road, Futian District, Shenzhen City, China

China is an important rubber and plastic products consuming, producing, importing and exporting country. Data from China Customs suggests that in 2018, China imported and exported rubber products 7.5748 million and 0.523 million tons, and as for plastics products, the import and export volumes were 0.475 million and 13.119 million tons.

Hosted in Shenzhen City, an international economic and trade center in China, the Asia Rubber & Plastics Expo 2020 is going to put hundreds of quality exhibitors face to face with global professionals on a 30,000 sq.m show floor!

Visit event's website