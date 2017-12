June 11 - June 14, 2018

Av. Costanera R. Obligado, 1425 CABA, Argentina

Year after year it is proved that the only place to do business is Argenplás. Regardless of the size of your company, or role in the production chain, your company can not be absent from the only event that brings together all industry players. More than 180 exhibitors from Argentina and 10 countries around the world gathered here to show and sell their products to more than 17,000 professionals.

