ANTEC 2019 Detroit

March 18 - March 21, 2019

Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Dr W, Detroit, MI 48243, USA

ANTEC®, produced by the SPE-Inspiring Plastics Professionals, is the largest, most respected and well known technical conference in the plastics industry. It’s where classroom theory connects with real world solutions.

Why should you attend?

ANTEC boasts 550+ technical and business papers on new and updated technologies, 60+ marketing presentations, 2 days of Packaging, Building & Construction, & Transportation megatrends sessions, panels and tutorials, networking events and student functions-all providing attendees with face-to-face interaction with expert representatives from the largest industry segments.

Who Should Attend?

Engineers, R&D Scientists, Technicians, Technical Sales & Support, Academics, Students, Managers, along with any plastics professional that could benefit from networking and learning about the latest innovations and how it relates to their work or company

